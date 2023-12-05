Obituary: Marian Evanila

Marian Evanila, 80, of Great Falls, passed away November 29, 2023. Marian was born and raised in Astoria, New York to Fred and Elsie (Steinmetz) Meyer. Later in life Marian met Theodore Evanila. The two were married December 29, 1991, and spent the next 32 years together.

Marian enjoyed traveling and spent her life in New York, Alabama, Florida and eventually Montana. Marian was a registered nurse who worked in the Great Falls hospital. She also enjoyed taking good care of her cats who were part of her family. She loved to adventure with Ted whether that be sail boating, camping, or spending time at Seeley Lake.

Survivors include her husband, Theodore Evanila; daughters, Alysen Nila and Cindy Delancey; sister, Joan Smiley; multiple grandchildren and great-grandchild.

