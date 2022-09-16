Obituary: Marian Freel Meyer

Marian Freel Meyer, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, nurse and loyal friend died on September 10, 2022. Marian was born January 5, 1932, at St James Hospital in Butte to Lee R. and Catherine (Walsh) Freel. Growing up in Butte, Marian attended local schools and Butte Girls Central High School. The family moved to Wallace, Idaho where she graduated from Our Lady of Lourdes High School in 1949.

Later that year she moved to Great Falls and entered the Columbus School of Nursing. She still had lifelong friends from those years at the Columbus. During those four years, she met Roy Meyer from Fairfield. Following a year-long romance, the two were married at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in 1954, a marriage that lasted 64 years until Roy’s death in 2020. That union yielded three children, Keith (Katie) in 1955, Steve (Paula) in 1956 and Joyce (Rich) in 1959.

Her nursing career was cut short as she transitioned into the role of farm wife and part time receptionist for the Meyer Ditcher Co. In addition to raising three children, she became very active in the community. She used her nursing skills assisting with the ambulance, riding in the converted station wagon to care for patients. She was an integral part of Red Cross blood drawings for years, serving as Chair of the blood drives.