Obituary: Marian Julane Hotvedt

Marian Julanne Hotvedt, 93, passed away at home surrounded by family on Sunday, March 28, 2021. She was born June15, 1927, in Conrad to Irma Arnold Campbell and Homer Campbell. Raised in Fort Benton, she loved telling stories about being raised “in a village” as her grandmother and two aunts helped guide her childhood. She graduated high school in Fort Benton and attended the University of Montana.

Growing up during WWII, Marian worked in the local bank while attending high school. She married James L. Hotvedt on March 22, 1947, in Fort Benton. She lived in Missoula while Dad attend Pharmacy School at the University of Montana and then followed him to Great Falls, Saco, and Wolf Point where they owned and worked in Drug Stores. Five Boys were born to this union; there were eleven grandchildren and five great grandchildren.