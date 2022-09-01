Watch Now
Obituary: Marianne (Lalonde) Birkenbuel

Marianne (Lalonde) Birkenbuel, 83, of Great Falls, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 27, 2022.
Marianne (Lalonde) Birkenbuel, 83, of Great Falls, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 27, 2022.
Marianne (Lalonde) Birkenbuel, 83, of Great Falls, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 27, 2022. She was a graduate of Anaconda Central High School and Western Montana College and received her degree in Elementary Education. She taught at McKinley Elementary and Opportunities Incorporated. She eventually left teaching to become a real estate agent.

Marianne was born to Joseph and Nettie Lalonde in Livingston, Montana. She was raised in Anaconda, Montana. After she graduated from college, she moved to Great Falls where she met Harry Birkenbuel and they were married on August 1, 1964. They were married for 58 years.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

