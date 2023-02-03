Watch Now
NewsObituaries

Actions

Obituary: Marie Anne Stimac

Marie Anne Stimac
Family Photo
Marie Anne Stimac
Marie Anne Stimac
Posted at 8:11 AM, Feb 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-03 10:18:00-05

Marie Anne Stimac died surrounded by the love of friends and family near and far on January 30, 2023, in Great Falls, Montana. She died as she lived with faith, goodness, and a fighting spirit.

A vigil will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. The funeral Mass will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church on Monday, February 6, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App