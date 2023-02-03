Obituary: Marie Anne Stimac

Marie Anne Stimac died surrounded by the love of friends and family near and far on January 30, 2023, in Great Falls, Montana. She died as she lived with faith, goodness, and a fighting spirit.

A vigil will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. The funeral Mass will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church on Monday, February 6, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.



