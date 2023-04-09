Obituary: Marie Denning

On April 4, 2023, Marie Verna (Sequist) Denning passed away at her daughter’s home in Meridian Idaho. She was surrounded by family, puppies, and the blue sky out the window as she made her journey.

Marie was born on October 15, 1927, in Great Falls, Montana to Theodore and Verna (Bloom) Sequist and spent her early days growing up under the beautiful skies of Simms Creek in Montana on her parent’s ranch.

Her early social circle included her lifelong friends from first grade and her younger cousins. She maintained her decades old friendships with her classmates and cousins and found great comfort in them in her later years. She maintained her memberships in the Fortnightly Club (since disbanded) and the Fort Shaw Home Demonstration Club and Eastern Star.

In 1946, she graduated from Simms High School with her friends and the next year she married her husband of seventy-one (71) years. Mom and dad bought the farm south of Fort Shaw and continued the work ethic known to their generation. They raised cattle and grain. Mom had her own flock of chickens that were like pets to her. At one time, a herd of cattle mostly all had names, such as Blue Bell. The bull, his name was Duke. Mom had a special affinity towards dogs and the occasional stray cat.

Life on the farm had its struggles, while dad worked for thirty years at the Anaconda in Great Falls, mom kept the farm moving. In the winter months, Dad would load up the bales of hay in the 1958 International truck the night before and Mom would feed the hay to the cows in the morning.

“Nana” as her grandkids and great grandkids knew her by, brought her complete joy. As much joy as they gave her, Nana gave them their solid roots and grounding, coupled with much love, freedom, Swedish fudge squares and Ritz crackers.

Marie is survived by her beloved son Ted Denning’s (wife Holly) children, Kira Hansard (great grandson Ethan) and Richard; her daughter Kristina (grandson Hunter) and her son Riley (grandsons Jace, Jakob and Jeremy). From Jace she was blessed with two great granddaughters Blakely and Macee.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.



TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter