Obituary: Marie Lorraine "Rain" Farmer

Marie Lorraine "Rain" Farmer headed off for her next adventure, into the arms of Jesus, in the early morning hours July 3, 2022. Rain was born on August 11, 1924, to Otis and Anna (Roe) Rain.

She exhibited her spit-fire nature in everything she did from keeping the neighborhood kids in line with her sidekick sister, Maddy, to driving big trucks during the war and hunting with her dad, earning her pilots' license, playing softball, golfing, bowling, camping, and playing a mean game of cards.

She loved traveling with her husband, Jack Farmer and had wonderful stories about various trips with the Good Sam’s. She was the best example of a curious spirit and a life well lived. She also loved with all her heart.

She leaves behind her stepdaughter, Carol (Terry) Young and family in Nevada; stepson, Butch Farmer of California; brother, Jack Roe and family of California; and many nieces, nephews, and loved ones.