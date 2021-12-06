Obituary: Marie Solveig (Andersen) Hovland

Marie Solveig Hovland, 89, loving mother, wife, aunt and friend passed away on October 17th, 2021. Marie was born on December 8th, 1931 in Great Falls, MT to A.P and Gladys Andersen. Marie went on to attend a junior college in Denmark with her older brother Viggo, returning to the states, she then attended Grand View college in Des Moines, Iowa. She went on to graduate from M.S.U in Bozeman with a B.S in Home Economics. After college, she did an extension internship with Claire DelGuerra in Havre, where she worked full time on the home ranch with her folks and trainees from around the world.

Marie was a proud Danish-Norwegian American, she was a very active member of the Sons of Norway. It was during a meeting she met her future husband Einar Hovland, much to the disgust of her father who wanted her to marry a Dane. Marie’s father was on the local draft board, so Einar was drafted to Korea to hopefully break them up. His plan didn’t work as when Einar returned, they got engaged and married on June 8th, 1957. Son, Sigurd was born on May 21st, 1959 and a daughter, Elena on September 25th, 1960. They moved back to the family operation in 1960 and formed a partnership, later becoming a corporation with Marie’s brother Viggo. Einar passed away suddenly on July 13th, 1990; The couple shared 33 years together.

In 1998, Marie and Elena bought a ranch near Dupuyer and learned to ranch with grizzly bears. They eventually moved back to the Great Falls area to care for family and slow down with a smaller operation. Marie was active through the years with the Great Falls Symphony, YWCA board of directors, Sons of Norway, Ag in the Classroom, Eastern Star Victory Chapter 86 in Conrad, Montana Cattlewomen, Fort Shaw Homemakers, Ulm Community Dinners, Wedding/Event planning, Sun River Valley Historical Society, besides being a full time rancher.

Hobbies included sewing, cross-stitching, collecting Barbie dolls and dolls from around the world, stamp collecting, painting, hunting trips, gardening, raising llamas and alpacas along with many other kids of animals.