Obituary: Marie Walker

Marie Walker, aged 83, passed away peacefully on August 4, 2022, at her home surrounded by family. Marie was born in Sweethome, Oregon where she was the oldest of 6 children.

After graduating from high school, she served in the United States Air Force where she later met and married Russ Walker. They had 6 children. They moved to several duty stations across the United States and Canada before settling in Montana.

Marie loved her family, animals, and gardening. She was a farmer at heart and was not afraid to try new things. She could build a barn, buck bales from the hayfield, build fences, and whatever else she thought needed to be done.