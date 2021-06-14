Watch
Obituary: Mariland Raye Thompson

June 18, 1942 ~ June 11, 2021
Family Photo
Posted at 1:30 PM, Jun 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-14 15:30:31-04

Mariland Raye Thompson, 78, of Great Falls, went to meet her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Friday, June 11, 2021, after losing a battle with COVID-19. Born June 18, 1942 in Anaconda, MT to Roland and Dorothy Durocher, Raye was raised in Cut Bank, MT, graduating from the local high school in 1960.

She met the love of her life, James A. Thompson, in Harlem, MT and married him on June 13, 1964 in Cut Bank. They were blessed with two children, and would remain happily together until her passing, just two days shy of their 57th wedding anniversary.

Raye attended college in Dillon, MT for two years. She started teaching in Harlem while continuing her education in the summers at Northern Montana College in Havre, receiving her degree in 1966. She would go on to teach for 35 years. The family lived in Harlem until 2017 when they moved to Great Falls, where they have remained.

