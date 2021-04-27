Obituary: Mariluise R. Dougherty

Mariluise R. Dougherty, 97, died peacefully under the tender care of Peace Hospice on April 26, 2021. Marilu was born February 24, 1924 in Helena. She was adopted by Marie and Algernon C. Routzahn and was raised in Great Falls where her mother ran a millinery shop and her father was a banker. She spent her summers on her father’s small ranch near Craig, riding her horse as much as possible and romping with her dogs.

Marilu attended grade school and junior high in Great Falls, graduating from Mount Diablo High school in Concord, California where her family spent several winters. She graduated from College of the Pacific in Stockton, California with a degree in biology. She also received training as a medical technologist. She returned home to work many years at the Great Falls Clinic and Northwest Medical Group, retiring in 1994.

She then turned her energy to volunteering activities including the Great Falls Visitor Center, Benefis Gift Shop, and singing with the Swinging Seniors. Marilu was very active in Masonic organizations serving as worthy Matron in Helen C. Roberts Chapter of Eastern Star in 1962 and Queen of Sapphira Temple, Daughters of the Nile in 1986.