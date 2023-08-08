Obituary: Marilyn Faye Gottlob Michels

Marilyn Faye Gottlob Michels, 93, was welcomed into God’s kingdom on August 6, 2023. Marilyn was born to Frank and Matilda Gottlob on January 24, 1930. She grew up in Bridger Canyon and later moved to Bozeman. She graduated from Montana State University with a degree in Home Economics. On June 28, 1952, she married Elvin Michels and they relocated to the Great Falls area.

Marilyn was a stay-at-home mother and raised five children. She took her motherhood to heart and made sure that her children participated in a full range of activities and helped with homework. She assisted with Camp Fire Girls and was a 4-H leader. She volunteered in the Home Economics Building at the State Fair for many years with exhibits and judging. Marilyn also served on the Montana Supreme Court to determine which cases would be tried in the high court. She was a member of St. Luke’s Parish which later became Corpus Christi.

Just out of college, she taught at Belt and Highwood Schools. After her children went to school, she worked part time first keeping books for her father-in-law at Michels Garage, Lumber Yard Supply, and Glacier State Electric. Later, she worked as a cashier and an instructional aide for the Great Falls Public Schools. Marilyn then returned to college and did coursework to become a special education teacher and taught for Highwood from 1983-1994.

She is survived by her sister, Kathryn Grapes, Everett, WA; and brother-in-law, Vern Michels, NYC. Her children also survive her. They are Ed Michels, Great Falls, Melanie (Frank)Hallett, Clancy, Steve Michels, Raynesford, Laurie Deckert (Brett Lambert) Longmont, CO, and Tim (Joni) Michels, Spokane, WA. She also has 10 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

