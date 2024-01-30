Obituary: Marilyn Gertrude Olson

Marilyn Gertrude Olson of Great Falls, MT passed away at the age of 88 on January 16, 2024. She was born on July 19, 1935, to William and Lillian (Witte) Turnquist in East Kingsford, MI. At a young age, she and her family moved to Columbia Falls, MT and eventually moved to Brady, MT where she graduated from high school. She also attended Girls State in Bozeman during her junior year.

When living in Brady, she always talked fondly of traveling to Great Falls with her sisters and a family friend to go to the theater and watch a whole day of movies. In 1953, she and her family moved to Great Falls and ran a boarding home. Marilyn started working as an elevator and switchboard operator at the Rainbow Hotel and later went on to work at Central Machinery. She eventually became a secretary for the engineering firm, Thomas, Dean and Hoskins, and worked there for 25 years before retiring. She was a member of First English Lutheran Church where she and her husband, John, were married.

She is survived by her sisters, Vonnie Hirsch and Kay Turnquist; her three children, Sherri (Dennis) Carl, Robyn Olson (Daniel) Alvarez, and Jill (Scott) Mee. She is also survived by her five grandchildren, Kayla Samson, Erik Stover, Katie Bakewell, Trey Smith, and Taylor Mee; and her great-grandchildren Brantley, Hudson, Brody, and Lennox.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

