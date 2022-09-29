Obituary: Marilyn (Hutton) Norris

Marilyn (Hutton) Norris, 87, of Bozeman, passed away on September 26, 2022. Marilyn was born on July 25, 1935 in Circle, MT to Dewey and Ruby (Keezer) Arps. She was raised on a farm in the Sun River bench, graduating from Simms High School in 1953.

Less than a year later destiny stepped in and she met George Grant Hutton at a valley dance. The two would marry on January 14, 1954 in Great Falls. They remained together for 44 years until his passing. She later met LeRoy Norris at the Fireside Inn and they were married on July 28, 2000.

She raised 6 children with love and took on Roy’s children when the families combined. Wherever she went people loved her for her infectious smile, beautiful personality, and witty sense of humor. She also enjoyed taking pictures of nature and her family that she would then develop herself and create beautifully framed works of art.