Obituary: Marilyn Joyce Jarnot

Marilyn Joyce Jarnot, 88, of Great Falls, passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022. Marilyn was born in Great Falls on June 23, 1934, to John and Dorothy (Veen) Jarnot. She graduated from Great Falls High School in 1953. She then went on to work at the Paris Department Store for four years before starting to work at the Montana Deaconess Hospital. She worked there for 37-1/2 years before retiring.

She was a member of the Episcopal Church of the Incarnation where she was part of the choir for 15 years. After retiring, she would visit shut ins at the hospital, provide transportation for those who didn’t have transportation of their own, and work at the food bank. Marilyn loved going for walks, enjoyed sports, and was an avid cat lover.