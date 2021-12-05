Obituary: Marilyn May McDonald

Marilyn May McDonald was promoted to her eternal home in Heaven on November 15, 2021 at the age of 85, after a short illness. Marilyn was born to Stewart and Inez Crandall on February 15, 1936 in South Pasadena, California. Marilyn, along with her brothers Roland, Rodney, and Duane grew up and attended school in "South Pas."

In 1952 Marilyn met the love of her life, "Mac" McDonald; they married just 6 months to the day of their meeting. They were constant companions and incredibly happy together for 64 years.

In 1964 they moved to Leona Valley, CA where they lived out the adventure of their lives. They built "McDonald's Farm" on a few acres where they planted a cherry orchard and raised every farm animal you can imagine. Marilyn was especially happy to have chickens and loved to ride her horse Reka.

On paperwork Marilyn was a homemaker; an endearing term that falls short of describing her range of passions and abilities. She worked outside, weeding and watering the orchard and garden, canning various fruits, vegetables, and meats. Marilyn sewed clothing, volunteered at her children’s schools, and faithfully served in her local church.

A celebration of her life will be held on December 11, 2021, 2:00 p.m. at Crossroads Memorial Church, 1700 Marketplace Dr, Great Falls, Montana.