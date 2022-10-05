Obituary: Marion Eleanor Bender

Marion Eleanor Bender passed on Sunday, October 2, 2022, at age 92 years, 10 months, 20 days. Marion and her twin sister, Margaret (Margie) were born November 12, 1929, in Rollette, ND, to Charles E. and Anna M. Adams (Johnson). Marion had three sisters: Ethel, Edna, and Margaret, and one brother, Vern. The family moved to Great Falls in 1947, where she attended Great Falls High School.

She married Larry (Lawrence O.) Bender June 26, 1949, at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Great Falls, a marriage that lasted 51 years, until his death November 24, 2000. Marion and Larry had a great passion for dancing at the clubs they belonged to. They loved to share their graceful abilities by teaching others to cut a rug!

Marion worked as a Nurse’s Aide at the Cascade County Convalescent Nursing home from 1964, after her youngest daughter started school, until her retirement in 1992.