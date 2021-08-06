Obituary: Marion (Partridge) Mullins

Marion Mullins, 67, beloved mother, grandmother and a loving joyous friend passed away on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Born January 24, 1954 in Malta, MT to Stewart and Iva (McCann) Partridge, Marion was raised in both Malta and Great Falls, where she graduated from CMR High School in 1972.

She met Lomas Mullins on July 4, 1972 while in Virginia. Realizing he was the love of her life, they were married September 28th of that same year, remaining together for 42 years until his untimely passing in November of 2014.

The family lived in Big Stone Gap, VA and Kevin, MT before returning to Great Falls in 1990. Marion earned an Associates Degree in Applied Science/Medical Records in 1996 and worked as a medical records supervisor as well as a homemaker. She found her true passion later in life when she worked with kids as a grandma in the classroom for Sunnyside Elementary.