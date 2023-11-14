Obituary: Marjorie "Ann" Ross

Marjorie “Ann” Ross passed away peacefully at home on November 9, 2023. She was 84. She was born Marjorie “Ann” Pezdark, on May 26, 1939, in Butte, Montana to Charles and Margaret Pezdark. She graduated from Girls Central High School in 1957. As well as being an awesome cook and homemaker, she worked most of her life. Her first job was working at the Tamale Shop owned by her uncle, Gus Domenici.

She married John Kramarich on July 7, 1962, and along came four children. After John’s untimely passing in 1974, she went back to work at Shariffs Restaurant in Butte. She was a wonderful mother and worked extremely hard.

In 1976, she met a wonderful man, Gary Ross, finishing concrete on Harrison Avenue in front of Shariffs and they married in Elko, Nevada on February 1, 1976. They moved the four kids to Great Falls and a blended family began, bringing in two older sisters.

She worked as an aid for Meadowlark School before becoming the secretary and bookkeeper for Falls Cabinet and Remodel in 1985. After it closed in 2001, she returned to full time homemaking. Being the matriarchal Italian, many a fine dish was served at the Ross House. She also made some of the best tasting Pasties around.

Margie is survived by her brother, Ben Pezdark of Butte; children, Lisa (Mark) Cummings of Helena, Melodi (Doug) Wald of Great Falls, John Kramarich, Cheri (Robyn) Waring, Todd (Kelly) Kramarich, and Kevin Kramarich all in Great Falls; too many grandchildren and great-grandchildren to list; as well as many nieces and nephews.

