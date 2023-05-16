Obituary: Marjorie B. Carter

Marjorie (Marge) Belva (Mann) Carter, 103 years old, went to eternal rest on May 14, 2023 at Peace Hospice. She passed away four days short of her 104th birthday. Born to William “Bill” and Elsie (Smith) Mann on May 18, 1919, in Great Falls, MT. She was the oldest of 7 children, including 5 brothers and one sister.

Marge grew up north of Vaughn in a very humble dwelling. The home had no electricity, no indoor plumbing or telephone service. Mom’s childhood memories include a one room schoolhouse, walking or a horse drawn buggy for transportation and a tornado at about 6 or 7 years of age. When she was in seventh grade, they moved 4 miles west of Vaughn and had a home with modern accommodations - electricity and indoor plumbing. Mom attended Simms High School for her freshman and sophomore years and Great Falls High for her junior year. Bill Mann rented a small house in Simms during her senior year so she and her twin brothers, Arnold and Donald could attend Simms High School. Mom graduated Simms High School on her eighteenth birthday in 1937.

Many jobs were included on her resume. While attending Great Falls High School she worked for her room and board. Many of her jobs after high school included chores and duties for friends and neighbors. Her best paying job as a young woman was sorting peas at the Woodruff Seed Co. in Great Falls earning $2 a day! Mom’s employment later in life was selling Stanley Home Products, running the Stockyards Café and the concession booth in the livestock barn at the Great Falls Fairgrounds. Customers at the fair and bull sales loved her delicious juicy cheeseburgers, thick milkshakes and homemade pies-- apple pie being her specialty!

Marge met Lloyd (Curly) Carter in September, 1938 at a dance. The courtship lasted until May 31, 1939 when they were united in marriage in Great Falls, MT. Throughout their married years, they lived in Carter, Eden, Great Falls, Seattle, Washington, Fort Shaw, Vaughn, and Simms. After Curly’s passing she resided at Skyline Lodge in Choteau and Frontrange Assisted Living in Fairfield.

Mom was a baseball fan and a die-hard Seattle Mariner fan. She got to attend several games in Seattle to watch her team and she knew the statistics very well. During her recent stay in the Benefis Rehab Unit she was thrilled to watch many Mariner games on the Root channel.

Seven children were born to Curly and Marge: Raymond, Shirley, Sandra, Terry, Arlen, Karen and Gary. They have 12 grandchildren, three of which they helped raise. At her time of passing, Mom had 22 great grandchildren and numerous great-great grandchildren.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.



TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter