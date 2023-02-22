Obituary: Marjorie B. Thomas

Marjorie B. Thomas, 85, of Sun Prairie, suddenly and sadly left us on Thursday, February 16th. She was born February 26th, 1937, in Browerville, Minnesota to William and Rosemary Zigan.

She came to Montana in the fall of 1956 and was blessed with five children. She spent 56 years as the bartender at The Office Bar in Vaughn, making many lifelong friendships and taking care of people whether that be dinner, drinks, or a conversation.

An avid walker, she also loved traveling, going for rides, going to Glacier National Park. You could often find her playing cards, looking for that next run in Cribbage, dancing, or having birthday dinners with many of her friends.

She is survived by her sister, Rosie; children, Lois (Larry) McElravy, Dave Hallfrisch, Linda (Don) Gleason, Max (Julie) Hallfrisch, and Peggy (Dan) Bleskin; 11 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.



