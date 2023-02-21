Obituary: Marjorie J. Lunn

Marjorie J. Lunn, 84, of Great Falls, passed away on Monday, February 20, 2023. Marjorie was born in Centerville, north of Butte, MT, on October 12, 1938. She graduated from high school before attending Vo-Tech. She raised four children: Bob Paige, Doug Paige, Ed Herlson and Lynn Herlson.

Marj loved children and had her own day care for 21 ½ years. She went on to work for St. Thomas childcare, Head Start and the Hands Program. She also volunteered at the Cascade, MT Food Bank. She loved camping, traveling and spending time with family and friends. She was a member of the Lamplighter Club in Great Falls, where she lived from 1982 until the present.

Survivors include daughter, Lynn Herlson; sons, Ed (Laurie) Herlson and Doug Paige; partner, Rick Miller; sister, Bonnie (Kevin) Tenold; 13 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, stepchildren and step-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. She loved being with her little fur babies and the love of her life, Rick Miller. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Croxford Funeral Home website .



