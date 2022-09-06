Obituary: Marjorie “Marge” Ann Zuhoski

On the evening of September 3, 2022, the heavens gained another angel, and the earth became dimmer as our mother, Marjorie “Marge” Ann Zuhoski, left this world to reunite with her family in heaven. She was 84 years young at the time of her passing. Marge was born to James and Mary Nedved on April 11, 1938, in Great Falls, Montana. She was raised in Great Falls and graduated from Central High School in 1956. On September 14, 1957, she married Michael Zuhoski and together they raised their six children in Belt.

During her years of running a childcare business, Mom provided love and comfort to each child in her life. She would take care of the kids during cold seasons, so their parents did not miss work. If she could make life a little easier for them, then her heart felt complete.

Mom spent several years working at the Belt School cafeteria. Mom also gave her time to the 4-H program. Through the years, she would help the 4-H group organize annual gift baskets for the elderly and taught cooking and baking lessons. Serving over 22 years with the program, she was named the 4-H leader of the year.

Returning to her childcare business, Mom was able to spend more time with Dad upon his retirement and they both created a loving temporary home for all the children before they graduated off to kindergarten. Mom cared for so many kids over the years that eventually, she would start caring for their kid’s children.