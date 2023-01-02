Obituary: Marjorie “Marj” L. (Dohmeyer) Fura

Marjorie “Marj” L. (Dohmeyer) Fura passed away on December 23, 2022, four days after her 97th birthday following a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her husband, William “Bill” Fura; her parents. Charles “Chuck” and Elizabeth “Bessie” Dohmeyer; and her sister and brother-in-law, Charlene (Jim) Kuglin.

She was talented at knitting and crocheting, making lots of hats and nap mats for kids at Head Start. For 47 years, she volunteered in the library at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School, where the Fura children attended elementary school, including twice a week for several years when she listened to first and second graders read. She was something of a celebrity in Great Falls as she was frequently greeted in public by former students from Lourdes. Along with Bill, Marj instilled in each of their kids a love for music and a shining example of helping others.

She was the glue that held the family together. She prided herself in keeping up with the family’s news and for many years communicated weekly through letters to out-of-town family members.

She is survived by her children, Richard “Dick” (Jan), Jeanne (Marv, deceased) Bartlett, Judy Fura, Susan (Chuck) McKenzie, Paul, Dan (Micki, deceased), and Nancy (Keith) Anderson. In addition, Marj is survived by nieces and nephews; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter, all of whose lives have been enriched by her love and devotion. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.

