Obituary: Marjory Ann (Stengrimson) Fischer

Marjory Ann (Stengrimson) Fischer, aged 82, of Peoria, AZ passed away on Sunday, October 1, 2023, at Sherman Home Hospice of the Valley in Scottsdale, AZ. Formerly of Great Falls, MT, she had been a resident of Peoria since 2017. She was born on March 13, 1941, to Selmer and Dora Stengrimson.

Marjory enjoyed being involved in serving the Lord. As a Pastor’s wife, she was active in all aspects of the ministry with her husband. She played the organ, sang in the choir, taught Sunday school, and was active in LWML. She loved music and played the piano in her home and later in life, a keyboard. She was also involved in music at her retirement home where she played in the hand-bell choir and did cardio drumming. Marjory also loved baking. She was always baking cookies and treats for her friends and family. She was a happy, loving mother, a helpful friend, and she loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great -grandchildren.

Marjory and Arnold were married in Power, MT on September 10, 1961. Arnold’s calling took them to South Dakota, Wyoming, and Nebraska before retiring in Great Falls, where Arnold passed in 2017 after 55 years of marriage.

Marjory is survived by her daughters, Debbie Trennepohl and Kristi Beam both of Phoenix, AZ; grandchildren, Kurt and Chris (Klaudia) Trennepohl, Ashley (Travis) Montgomery, Lindsay Saul, Jenna (Wes) Chapman, and Jill Beam; great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Arial, James, Eva and Huxley, and Liam and Killian.

