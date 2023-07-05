Obituary: Mark Alan Steveson

Mark Alan Steveson passed away June 28, 2023, at the age of 64 after a long battle with diabetes. He was born in Portland, Indiana on February 27, 1959, to Dale Steveson and Emilie (Leuthold) Steveson. He graduated from Jay County High School in 1977 and joined the Air Force as an Aerospace Control and Warning System Operator.

In 1978, he was transferred to Malmstrom AFB. While in Great Falls, he met Mary Pat Coolidge, and they married in August of 1980. During his time at Malmstrom, he was promoted to Sergeant and remained there for another year. In 1981, they were back to Alaska where Mark was stationed at Elmendorf AFB where he monitored scopes to detect foreign aircraft coming into U.S. airspace. Their first child, Sarah, was born in Anchorage and was followed soon after by Matthew.

In 1985, Mark was honorably discharged from the Air Force and the family moved back to Montana. While there, Rebecca was born, and David came two years later. Mark earned his certificate as a major appliance technician from Billings vo-tech in 1986. The family lived in several locations throughout the years but finally settled in Cut Bank where Mark worked as an HVAC technician at Rude Sheet Metal, Glacier Heating and Cooling, and Mark’s Heating and Cooling.

After the divorce in 1994, Mark remained in Cut Bank for several more years, then moved to Miles City where he made many friends and worked for Regan Plumbing and Heating. He remained there for about 10 years before moving back to Indiana to help care for his parents.

Mark’s kids have fond memories of going on trips to cut firewood, going camping, traveling with him and learning “tricks of the trade” as he went to various on-site HVAC jobs. He never missed sending the grandkids a birthday card with money - even making sure to send money to one of them just a week before he passed.

He will be missed by his surviving family; mother, Emilie Steveson; daughters, Sarah (Chuck) Cloud and Becca (Don) Schweitzer; sons, Matthew Steveson and David (Aubree) Steveson; grandchildren, Landon, Logan, Reagan, Deklan, Piper, and Marli; sisters Patsy Bost, Julie Steveson, and Angela (Frank) Scarduzio; along with numerous other loved ones.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.



