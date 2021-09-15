Obituary: Mark Alexander Olson

Mark Alexander Olson, 68, of Great Falls, passed away after a long-fought battle with cancer on September 11, 2021. Mark was born in Great Falls on July 5, 1953 and raised in Dutton. His parents were Martin and Millie (MacLean) Olson. He grew up working on the family farm in Dutton and graduated from Dutton High School in 1971. Mark then went on to obtain a degree from the Billings Business College.

In 1977 he married Nancy Kitzenberg of Plentywood. They had four boys, Nicholas, Alexander, Andrew, and Stephen. They were divorced after fifteen years. He remarried in 1998 to his current wife, Linda (Frick) Olson. They were married for 23 years.

During his marriage to Nancy, Mark became employed at the KSEN radio station in Shelby as business manager. He later became a State Farm Insurance agent with offices in both Shelby and Cut Bank. Mark retired on June 30, 2021, after 40 years with the company.