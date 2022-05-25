Obituary: Mark L. Kapp

Mark L. Kapp, age 65, of Great Falls passed away on May 20, 2022, at Peace Hospice after a lengthy illness. Born on July 22, 1956, in Aberdeen, SD, he was one of two children born to Ephraim and Nina Kapp.

On May 1, 1982, he married Renee Dean at Fort Snelling, MN. They raised two sons, Craig and Jason Kapp, in Maple Grove, MN. After 25 years of living in Minnesota, they moved to Montana in 2007 to be closer to family and live a quieter life. Mark had a long and successful career in the lumber business, working for large lumber companies in Minnesota, and locally at Lumber Yard Supply and Johnson Madison.

Mark is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Renee; his sons, Craig Kapp of Beloit, WI and Jason Kapp of Great Falls, MT; sister, Marsha Kapp of Watertown, SD; grandson, Hunter Kapp of Roscoe, IL; brother and sisters-in-law; and nieces and nephews. He will be especially missed by his loving pets Karly and Nelli.