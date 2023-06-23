Obituary: Mark Squires

Mark Norell Squires, aged 79, passed away on June 20, 2023, in Utah, surrounded by loved ones. Born on Jan. 15, 1944, in Great Falls, MT, Mark was the son of Vivian and Gladys Jane Squires. He grew up in Fort Benton and graduated from high school in 1964.

Mark had a passion for animals and fast cars. Although he attended college at Northern for a brief period, he decided to leave after realizing he possessed more knowledge than his teachers. On Nov. 26, 1971, he married Kathleen Tripp in the Cardston Alberta Temple.

Before starting his own business, Mark held various jobs including farm hand for Charles Lenington Sr., International Harvester, Landusky Mines, and R&A Equipment. Eventually, he established Mark's Body Shop where he excelled at painting cars. Due to health reasons, he transitioned the body shop into Mark's Electrical Rebuilding. Mark officially retired in 2011 but continued pursuing his passion for mechanics, particularly working on "red tractors."

Mark dedicated his life to providing for his family whom he loved dearly. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Kathleen Squires, and their children: Neil Squires (Pattie) of Helena, MT; Lance Squires (Monica) of Orlando, FL; Mickey Squires (Gwendolyn) of Houston, TX; Dixie Davis (Stephen) of Salt Lake City, UT; and Tammi Krzywiecki (Kylle) of Anchorage, AK. He is also survived by his sister Janell Phillips (Michael) and brothers Kurt Squires (Carol), Kent Squires (LeeAnn), and Kendall Squires (Patty).

Mark will be lovingly remembered by his grandchildren: Ken Feaster of MT; Hunter Stutz of UT; Nicole Gee (Nathan) of UT; Matthew Davis of UT; Mark Davis of UT; Gavin Squires of FL; Tessa Squires of FL; Ethan Squires of TX; Aurianne Squires of TX; Serena Squires of TX; Ulysses Squires of TX; Laeryn Krzywiecki of AK; and Rinley Krzywiecki of AK.

