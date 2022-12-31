Obituary: Mark Steven Salois

Mark Steven Salois, 51, of Great Falls, Montana passed away at his residence due to natural causes. Mark was born to Roger and Linda Salois on June 12, 1971, in Great Falls, Montana. After high school, he attended the College of Technology in Great Falls, Montana where he received his Associates degree in Business Management and Accounting.

Mark met Dena Poindexter in 1989, they dated for a couple of years and were married on February 20, 1993. They had 4 wonderful children together. Brett, Adam, Kenzie, and Rachael. He worked various jobs throughout his life, from managing General Mills locations, to working in the automotive industry. In his free time, he spent countless hours supporting his favorite sports teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Seattle Mariners.

Mark is survived by his parents, Roger and Linda Salois; his brothers, Richard (Heather) Salois and Paul (Crystal) Salois; children, Brett Salois, Adam Salois, Kenzie (Blake) Eisenzimer, and Rachael Salois; grandchildren, Grey Salois and Aaron Eisenzimer and numerous nieces and nephews. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.

