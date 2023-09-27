Obituary: Marleen Lizbeth Twiggs

Marleen Lisbeth Twiggs, born on April 7, 1953, in Richland, WA, and raised in Great Falls, MT, passed away peacefully on September 23, 2023, in Great Falls, MT. She was the daughter of A. Bruce Enloe and Dorinne R Enloe (Morton). Marleen graduated from Great Falls High School in the Class of 1971. In 1973, she married the love of her life, Leonard A Twiggs, in Great Falls, MT, where they had originally met. Their loving union lasted for 50 years.

Throughout her life, Marleen called various places home, including Richland, WA; Great Falls, MT (18 years); Kalispell, MT (1.5 years); Clarkston, WA (20 years); and another 3 years in Great Falls, MT. Marleen had a fulfilling career as a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) and worked in various healthcare facilities, including Isler's Bicycle Shop, nursing homes in Great Falls, Kalispell Regional Hospital, Park Place Nursing Home in Great Falls, and Columbus Hospital / Benefis Healthcare for over 20 years in Great Falls. She also contributed her nursing expertise to Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkson, WA, and Tri-State Rehab & Alternative Nursing Services of Lewiston, ID.

Marleen had a love for quilting, crocheting, knitting, and cooking. She actively participated in community activities, including her role as a Cub Scout Den Mother, involvement in church committees, belonging to the Mary Magdalene Circle, volunteering for the School Lunch Backpack Program, and serving in the FISH Program at the Great Falls Community Food Bank. Marleen was an active member of the International Order of the Rainbow for Girls.

Marleen leaves behind a legacy of love and cherished memories. She is survived by her loving spouse, Leonard A Twiggs of Great Falls, MT; her daughter, Karie D Schuler (Twiggs) of Great Falls, MT; her son, Kevin A Twiggs of Seattle, WA; and 7 adoring grandchildren.


