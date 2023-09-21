Obituary: Marlene Fay Tanner Haman

Marlene Tanner Haman aged 69, passed away September 16, 2023. Marlene was born in Great Falls to Josephine Tanner and Morris Brown. She was raised in Great Falls and had 7 siblings. She was a graduate of Great Falls High School.

Marlene enjoyed being involved with her 3 son's many sports and activities through the years. You could always find her cheering them on at their games. She enjoyed her positions working with the public including the Fun Factory, Kernigans, The Kitchen, daycares, and she also worked at Cascade County Motor Vehicle Department for 21 years. She and husband Mike enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, going up to the cabin on weekends, thrifting and garage saleing around town. She also loved being in the company of her family, her dogs, playing cards, games, and listening to her police scanner. She was a friend to many and was always willing to lend a helping hand. Her feisty yet sweet nature will be greatly missed.

Marlene is survived by her husband, Mike Haman; son, Michael (Holly) Haman; granddaughter, Alora of Kila, MT; son, Ryan Haman of Great Falls; granddaughters, Tori and Kaylie both of Missoula, MT; grandsons, Logan and Cole of Belgrade; 2 great-grandchildren; brothers, Richard Tanner (Deborah) of Great Falls and Joseph Tanner of CA; and sister, Judy Griffin of CT.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.

