Obituary: Marlene Marie Mital

Marlene Marie Mital, 75, of Belt, passed away on Friday, December 17, 2021. Marlene was born on April 6, 1946, in Great Falls to Lloyd and Lillian Pearse.

She completed high school and went to Great Falls Commercial College. She worked for Morris Sporting Goods.

She met and married Fred Mital. They had two children, Marla and Tom.

Marlene volunteered at the Belt Food Bank and Belt Library whenever she could. She loved crocheting, reading, sewing, traveling, and spending time with family and friends.