Watch
NewsObituaries

Actions

Obituary: Marlene Marie Mital

April 6, 1946 - December 17, 2021
items.[0].image.alt
Family Photo
<b>Marlene Marie Mital</b><br/><b>April 6, 1946 - December 17, 2021</b>
Marlene Marie Mital April 6, 1946 - December 17, 2021
Posted at 5:33 PM, Dec 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-21 19:33:57-05

Marlene Marie Mital, 75, of Belt, passed away on Friday, December 17, 2021. Marlene was born on April 6, 1946, in Great Falls to Lloyd and Lillian Pearse.

She completed high school and went to Great Falls Commercial College. She worked for Morris Sporting Goods.

She met and married Fred Mital. They had two children, Marla and Tom.

Marlene volunteered at the Belt Food Bank and Belt Library whenever she could. She loved crocheting, reading, sewing, traveling, and spending time with family and friends.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.

Recent Obituaries
Next Page

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader