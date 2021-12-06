Obituary: Marlene "Marnie" Miller

Marlene "Marnie" Miller 67, of Great Falls, was called home to be with her loved ones and the Lord on Monday, November 29, 2021.

Marlene was born in Great Falls, Montana on May 25, 1954, and she graduated from Great Falls High School. She found her way out to Seattle to pursue new adventures. There she met Terry Harrison. They made their way down to Helena, where whe married him and gave birth to her only daughter Amber Daley. Shortly after her divorce, she went to school to learn the craftmanship of jewlery making and began working for Zales and eventually Daniel Richards Jewelers.

Marlene loved life , and enjoyed spending her time hunting and fishing or just being in nature. Her highschool sweetheart Dave Miller of Fort Shaw shared this with her, and they had a beautiful marriage doing all of those wonderful things for the short few years that they were able to be together due to his passing.

She was also blessed to have the love and care of Henry Phillips, whom was a constant presence throughout hers and Amber's life. Henry was family , simple as that. He was there and helped out with many hardships and tough times in both of their lives and was truly an angel in her time of need in her last year in life.

She is survived by Amber Daley, daughter; Glenn Boles, brother; Terry Boles, brother; as well as numerous aunts, cousins, nieces, and nephews.