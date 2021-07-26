Obituary: Marlene "Molly" Merrick

Molly (Greene) Merrick passed away on Friday, July 9, 2021, after a brief illness. Molly met her beloved husband, Danny shortly after their high school days. From that day forward, they were never apart. Marrying in 1954, they spent their entire lives in their hometown of Great Falls. They were truly Montanans, loving every minute of it, always with family and friends. Danny then passed away in 2015.

Molly and Danny truly enjoyed a long and full life, focusing on the love of family. Over the years, there were many family outings, even joining Danny on many of his fishing trips. Molly’s home was always an open door to so many friends and extended family over the years.