Obituary: Martha Gussenhoven Thompson

Martha Gussenhoven Thompson of Great Falls, age 89, passed away in her sleep on September 9, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada. She was born on July 6, 1933, to Jacob and Margaret Friesen of Havre, Montana. As a small child, Martha lived in Havre with her grandparents, Anna and George Friesen. They moved to Great Falls where she met and married Daniel O’Neal Thompson. She was a devoted wife and mother to five children, Debbie, Vicki, Bernice, Lyle, and Nathan; eight grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.

Martha worked as a nanny in her younger years and then worked for the Boeing company for 18 years. Her hobbies included bowling, gardening, baking, canning her legendary pickles, and traveling. She loved animals, and her pets included a bird, several cats, and large and small dogs. She leaves behind her devoted poodles, Bella and Sparky. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Daniel; and her sister, Barbara Savoy of Fort Shaw, Montana.