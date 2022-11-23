Obituary: Martin (Marty) Gerard Ribich

Martin (Marty) Gerard Ribich, age 66, passed away at his home on November 14, 2022. Marty was born February 26, 1956 to Edward & Billie Ribich in Great Falls. He was number 6 of their 11 children. Marty attended schools in Great Falls. He loved to go fishing & camping, playing frisbee & just being outdoors.

Over the years, he worked a variety of jobs in Great Falls & Wolf Creek. His last job was at the Lido Bar, where he had been for many years.

Marty was a loner & a grumpy guy but when his family was in need he was always there!

He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Mike, Melvin, Billy & David & sister Patti.

He is survived by his son Jesse Kavran of Great Falls, daughter Dina Wilkerson of St. Helens, Or; brothers Matt Ribich of Great Falls, John (Michelle) Ribich of Great Falls, Mark(Joan) Ribich of Umatilla, Or; sisters Pam Reid of Missoula & Nancy (Cliff) Nelson of Joplin, Mt; 8 grandchildren & 6 great grandchildren, & numerous nephews & nieces.

A memorial service will be held in the spring.

