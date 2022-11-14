Obituary: Marty Allen Tyler

If you are reading this, it means that I am off to my next big adventure! I always thought it would be something fun that would take me out but, in the end, it was cancer. On September 8, 2022, after the Rams got their asses kicked (haha Ken & Rich) I left this life. You know, wherever I end up I will be running the place. I’ll be pulling all the old rockers out of their eternal retirement, throwing the best parties and golfing all the best courses!

I had a good run, from the old gas station, Budget Tapes & Records, Big Apple, Altamira, Big Sky, the Foghat & Molly Hatchet concerts, Buffalo Productions, laser shows, pool and softball tournaments, I did it ALL. I met a lot of cool people and had a lot of fun times. I’ll miss you all but especially my kids. Mariah Jo and Logan were the light of my life. Logan and I understood each other like no one else could & I will miss playing video games until my hands cramp up with him. And, to Mariah Jo, it has always been and will always be Mariah and I against the world. We were the ultimate team until the very end.