Obituary: Marvin Duncan

Marvin Duncan, loving father, grandfather, and husband, went to be with the Lord on August 7, 2021. He was 97 years old. Marvin was born on May 3, 1924, in Two Dot, MT. He was the son of Leroy Hudson Duncan and Agnes Effie (Dennis) Duncan. Marvin graduated from Harlowton High School in 1943.

Marvin took a test for WWII Navy V-12 officer training his senior year, and he was accepted. He was sworn into the Navy at Butte in April of 1943. Marvin entered into the Civil Engineering Program at Carroll College in Helena, MT and the University of Washington. In March of 1946, Marvin was transferred to PSC USNB at Bremerton, Washington for his Honorable Discharge.

After an additional year of college, Marvin worked in Montana oil fields in Rapelje and Edgar. Later, he went to Billings and apprenticed as electrician at Empire State Electric. He became a master electrician. He worked there for 24 years, and then for 20 years he served as electrical inspector for Billings, Yellowstone County, and the State.

On July 31, 1948, Marvin married Caralee J. Lefler. Their 2 children are, Jim “Duke” Duncan and Susan A. (Duncan) Laridis. Marvin and Caralee celebrated a wonderful 50 years of marriage, and she passed away shortly thereafter.

He married Nellie Peck in 1999 who passed away in 2005. They lived in Florence, AZ. Marvin moved to Billings, MT after her death.

On November 2, 2008, Marvin married Joan Winters whom he met through her parents. In January of 2009, Marvin and Joan became members of the Billings Mayflower Congregational Church. Marvin served on the Resource and Operations Stewardship and Lawn Maintenance Committees. He helped when the church worked at the Food Bank, he was a member of the Men of Mayflower who cooked breakfast for the Aspen Meadow's men on the 3rd Saturday of each month.

After 6 years in Billings, Marvin and Joan moved to Great Falls in 2014. They became members of the First Congregational Church. They served on the Growth and Vitality Board and were frequent Sunday morning greeters. They also became members of the Great Falls Senior Center, the CM Russell Museum, the History Museum, and Fortnightly dance group. They were married for 18 years.