Obituary: Marvin Guy Souther

On November 23, 2022, Marvin Guy Souther passed away at home surrounded by family. Marv was born on October 2, 1954, in California.

He loved to work. He was an extremely talented residential remodeler for thirty years in the Phoenix Valley and Great Falls. He loved music, dancing with Darla, and socializing and being with family.

He is survived by his partner, Darla Lewis Kelman; his sisters, Becky (Renato) Batello and Roberta (Rance) Booth; daughter, Angela Robbins; and three grandchildren.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

