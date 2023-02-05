Obituary: Marvin Hofer

Marvin Hofer was born in Lethbridge, Alberta on July 7, 1945, to Jacob D. and Elizabeth Hofer. He passed away on February 1, 2023. Marvin was one of seven brothers and grew up on a farm/ranch in the sweet grass hills of North Central Montana.

Marvin enjoyed many hobbies which included music, shooting, hunting, riding motorcycles, and woodworking. The twang of a Telecaster, the strum of a Martin, the crack of a .357, and the rumble of a Harley Davidson were all exciting to him. Marvin had a serious side and a humorous side, which often manifested itself with hilarious schemes and jokes.

Dearer to him than anything was the network of family and friends surrounding the farm and his beloved hobbies. Marvin was a Christian man believing in the Lord. His favorite hymn was “Just as I am.”

He is survived by his brothers, Herb, Jack, and Joe Hofer. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Eddy, Peter, and Johnny. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.



