Obituary: Marvin Lawrence Ameline

November 29, 1956 - January 19, 2023
Posted at 9:28 AM, Jan 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-22 11:29:33-05

Marvin Lawrence Ameline, 66, passed in the early hours of January 19, 2023. Marvin was born on November 29, 1956, to Donald and Eunice Ameline. He is a member of the Little Shell Chippewa Tribe. He graduated from CMR High School, where he played on state champion football teams, which earned him a football scholarship to Haskell Indian University in Lawrence, Kansas.

Marvin returned to Great Falls where he became a well-known employee at popular night clubs including the Gold Rush and Beacon Bar. He was admired for his love for his children and his dogs. He had a big heart and a great laugh.

Marvin is survived by his son, Nick Maronick; granddaughter, Savannah; grandson, Mason; brothers, Greg Silversmith, Ron (Jody) Ameline, and Scotty (Rhonda) Ameline; sister, Lisa (Larry) Hill; nephew, Ronnie (Alyssa) Ameline; numerous cousins, including his housemate, Alice Bradford; many nieces (especially Eunice Silversmith, whom he was raising) and nephews; and special friend, Gloria Komeotis.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

