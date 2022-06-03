Obituary: Marvin Lee Cunningham

Marvin Cunningham of Cascade, MT (formerly Sheffield, IL) passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022. Marv was born March 13, 1934, to Raymond and Effie Cunningham in Sheffield IL.

He joined the Navy at 18 years old. On November 24, 1956, he was united in marriage to Vivian Boutin. Marv retired from the Navy in 1971, as Senior Chief Medical Corps and settled in Lemoore, CA. He then returned to school where he completed his BA in Environmental Health and Safety on the GI Bill from Fresno State University.

He traveled around the world with the Navy. He was a Boy Scout leader and an avid outdoorsman. He was an active member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Cascade, MT, a life member of Knights of Columbus, and a member of the Marine Corps League.

When Vivian passed away in 2004, he relocated to Cascade, MT where he created and grew Morass Acres to the enjoyment of many.

Marv is survived by special companion, Donna Hayes; brothers, Phillip Cunningham and Gene Young; children, Michael (Teri) Cunningham, Michelle Cunningham (Dave) Shannon, James (Sha) Cunningham, and Stephen Cunningham and his significant other, Rebecca Dresel; grandchildren, Calli Brandon, Stacie, Nathan, Holly, Hannah, Kara, and Jack; and great-grandchildren, Lilian, Ethan, Landon, Logan, Dex, Karter, and Ayden.