Obituary: Marvin "Mike" Michael Dawson

On May 6, 2023, Marvin “Mike” Michael Dawson passed away peacefully from metastatic pancreatic cancer at Peace Hospice House in Great Falls, MT. Mike was born in Cheyenne, WY on August 3, 1945, to Walter and Lillian (Bitterman) Dawson and was the 5th of 6 children. He attended primary schools in Cheyenne, graduating in 1965. He joined the Navy in 1966 and served for four years. He received a degree from Taft College in CA. He met and married his first wife Becky Bledsoe Burney and raised three children in Cheyenne.

He met his second wife Carol Heppner at the Nautilus Spa in Great Falls, and they married in 1997. They have been married for over 25 years. They built a beautiful house south of Great Falls along the Missouri River. He was employed by Bennett Motors as a New Car Manager. From there he moved on to City Chevrolet Motors until 2003 when he purchased a wood shop and took over the business of TA Memorials, to custom build pet urns. His passion was woodworking.

Mike could fix almost anything. He built and repaired many buildings through the years, including his own workshop. He loved hunting and fishing, many years bringing home wild game and fresh fish. He loved helping his friends and neighbors and made many donations to his favorite charities. He was instrumental in donating to the building of Faith Lutheran Church.

He is survived by his wife, Carol Dawson of Great Falls; sons Patrick (Robin) of Lebanon, OR, Joseph (Annette) of San Antonio, TX, and Nickolas (Ciara) of Cheyenne, WY; step-children, Tammy Heppner of Springfield, VA, Jan Dullinger of Portland, OR, and Kristopher Heppner of Whitefish, MT; brothers, Dennis Dawson of Sunset, TX and William Dawson of Cheyenne; sister, Carolyn Parks of Sherwood WA; 2 grandchildren; 5 step-grandchildren; 1 great-grandson; many nieces and nephews; and his beloved kitty, Rosie.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.



TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter