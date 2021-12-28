Obituary: Mary Ann "Mama locz" Temple

Mary Ann “Mama locz” Temple, 75, of Harlem, MT passed away on December 24, 2021. She was born November 2, 1946, in Harlem. She was the fourth of seven children born to James and Edna The Boy.

She was preceded in death by Vernon The Boy, Billy The Boy, Loren The Boy, Lorraine Wood, and Margie Mann. She is survived by her brother, Robert The Boy; sons, James (Wanda) Lewis, William (Brenda) Lewis, Gary Temple, and Michael Temple; daughters, Christina (James) Kelly, Susan Temple, and Betty Temple (Jeremiah) Lindsay; and numerous nieces, nephews, and grandchildren.