Obituary: Mary "Barbara" Marinos

Mary “Barbara” Marinos, age 85, passed away on May 14, 2022, at the Great Falls Clinic hospital. Barbara was born on April 5, 1937, to Fred Bechtold and Mary Monica Wills Bechtold in Livingston, MT. Barbara graduated from Butte High School in 1995 and went on to graduate from Eastern Washington University in 1960 with a degree in Education.

She married her husband Charles “Chuck” Gus Marinos on August 12, 1963. They moved to Modesto, CA where Barb taught 7th and 8th grade English and Social Studies at the Sylvan Union School District. She spent her teaching career nurturing the students at that school district until her retirement.

After retiring they moved to Cascade, MT for a few years while Chuck worked as a fly-fishing guide. Barb and Chuck loved to fly fish and made some wonderful memories fishing on the Bighole and the Missouri Rivers.