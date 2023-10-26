Watch Now
Obituary: Mary Bennett

December 4, 1936 - October 22, 2023
Posted at 11:10 AM, Oct 26, 2023
Mary Bennett was born to Carl and Marie Snyder on their family farm near Sheridan, Michigan on December 4, 1936. Mary went to heaven on October 22, 2023.

She graduated from Lyons High School in 1955 and married Larry Bennett in June of that same year. They had 67 wonderful and adventurous years together.

They were blessed with four children; LeeAnn Hardt, Terry, Mike, and Mark Bennett, and two granddaughters; Beth Hardt and Annie (Ryan Luttio) Hardt.

During her life, Mary served the Lord in many ways; through raising their four children, supporting Larry wherever his work took him, and as a traveling companion on their many adventures. She also cooked at a sheep ranch and numerous church camps.

After retiring, Mary and Larry served God on mission trips to Israel (three times), Africa and Peru.

