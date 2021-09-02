Watch
Obituary: Mary Calanthe Wilson-Pant

Family Photo
<b>Mary Calanthe Wilson-Pant</b><br/><b>February 3, 1957 - August 9, 2021</b>
Dr. Mary Calanthe Wilson-Pant was born in Fort Benton, MT on February 3, 1957 to Dola Wilson, Jr and Myrl Mary Morris Wilson. She attended grade school in Fort Benton and Junior and Senior High School in Great Falls, MT. The Wilson family loved and owned horses during this time and she became an accomplished rider and participated in the summer wagon train rides and Presbyterian Youth Group pack trip retreats.

She chose Bowdoin College in Maine for her undergraduate education and graduated in biochemistry. Returning to Montana from Maine, Calanthe attended medical school at the University of Washington, through the Northwest WAMI program. Her memorable internships were Shodair Children’s Hospital in Helena, MT and Hennipen Hospital, Minneapolis, MN. Her Doctor of Medicine was awarded in 1985.

Later, she continued her education in genetics at Oregon Health Sciences University in Portland, OR. Calanthe worked in Florida, Montana, Oregon and Arizona, primarily on the Navaho Nation where she loved her work and the people she served.

Calanthe always had a horse and a dog (or two). She had no children of her own, but she enjoyed her 12 nieces and nephews and her extended family of cousins, uncles, aunts and a multitude of friends. Her immediate family includes a sister, Libby (Chris) Erb of Laurel, MT; brother, John (Jeanie) Wilson of Great Falls, MT; sister, Darla Wilson of Queen Creek, AZ; brother, Bill Wilson, deceased, (Cathie Juergemeier) of Greenwood, SC.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Legacy Funeral Home website.

