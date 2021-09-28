Obituary: Mary Colleen Romsa

Mary C. Colleen Romsa passed away on September 24, 2021. Mary was born on December 11, 1928, to Thomas and Alice Rodgers in Miles City, Montana.

She grew up in Browning and graduated from Browning High School in 1946.

Mary married the love of her life, Benny Romsa, on May 7, 1949. She loved attending the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas, watching her favorite football team, Notre Dame play, attending her grandchildren’s activities, and spending time with her beloved children and family.