Obituary: Mary E. Urquhart

Mary Esther (Farver) Urquhart, passed peacefully from this world on Tuesday, April 27th, at the age of 87. Mary was born in Scobey, MT to Lavilla Bird and Martin Farver on July 21, 1934. Mary graduated from Scobey High School in 1952 and worked for Solbergs’ Implement dealership in Scobey to save up enough money to attend nursing school at the Columbus Hospital.

It was in Great Falls where she met Duane “Red” Urquhart and they were married on June 9, 1957. They lived on a farm northeast of Great Falls on the Missouri River Breaks, where they farmed for over 50 years and raised their three children. On June 9, 2007, Red and Mary celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary surrounded by family and friends.

Mary was active in the National Society Daughters of the American Colonists (NSDAC) where she rose in the organization to serve as the Pacific Northwest Vice President, one of only two women from Montana to do so.

Mary was always active in the community with Red by her side. Mary and Red were active in events for the Al Bedoo Shrine and Daughters of the Nile, of which they were respectively members. As the co-owner of the Lewis and Clark Portage campsite with Red, Mary was greatly involved in efforts to locate the campsite, uncover the mysteries of the expedition, and preserve this important piece of history for future generations.